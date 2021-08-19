Washington registered sex offender charged with address violation

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve charged a registered sex offender with violating Sex Offender and Public Protection Registration Programs.

The sheriff’s office regularly conducts unannounced residence checks to ensure that sex offenders who are registered within Pitt County are complying with the program.

During a compliance check on July 15, the sheriff’s office says that registered sex offender Alfredo Lopez, Jr., 33, with a Washington, Pitt County address, was in violation when he was not living at his registered address.

Lopez is charged with failing to report a new address. He was released on a $15,000 secured bond.

