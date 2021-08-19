Video surveillance leads deputies to arrest teenager in smoke shop break-in

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County teen has been charged with breaking into a tobacco shop.

Onslow County deputies say on Tuesday that a cinder block was thrown through a window at Hubert Tobacco on Hubert Boulevard.

Video surveillance led deputies to arrest Gabrial Eaton. At the 18-year-old’s home, which is also on Hubert Boulevard, deputies say they found some of the stolen property from the break-in.

Eaton was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, and misdemeanor injury to real property.

The teen was jailed on a $16,000 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.