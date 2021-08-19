Advertisement

Video surveillance leads deputies to arrest teenager in smoke shop break-in

Gabriel Eaton
Gabriel Eaton(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County teen has been charged with breaking into a tobacco shop.

Onslow County deputies say on Tuesday that a cinder block was thrown through a window at Hubert Tobacco on Hubert Boulevard.

Video surveillance led deputies to arrest Gabrial Eaton. At the 18-year-old’s home, which is also on Hubert Boulevard, deputies say they found some of the stolen property from the break-in.

Eaton was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, and misdemeanor injury to real property.

The teen was jailed on a $16,000 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries
8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
30 people unaccounted for in Western North Carolina after flooding
The official track of Tropical Storm Henri from the National Hurricane Center as of the 5 a.m....
Tropical Storm Henri approaches hurricane strength
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Latest News

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
State sees more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange, will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday.
Lenoir County road closing for two years while new bridges built
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: High heat and humidity but only a few storms possible