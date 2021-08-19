Advertisement

Tropical Storm Henri set to make its turn this afternoon

Henri is expected to move closer to NC, but turn northward before reaching our shores.
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 5 a.m., Henri was located southwest of Bermuda with winds at 70 mph. The expected track brings the storm as close as about 100-200 miles off Cape Hatteras before continuing its northward track that should leave the center of the storm near Nantucket late Sunday night. Because of the close pass to our coast, rip current threats will be high for our beaches through the weekend.

The official data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane...
The official data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.(WITN Weather)

Henri is forecast to gain a little more strength, reaching Category 1 hurricane status before the increasing upper winds halt the trend. A high pressure system to the west of the Appalachians will help keep Henri from taking a turn towards Eastern NC. This high will also help keep the humid air in place over us even as Henri passes by.

The official track of Tropical Storm Henri from the National Hurricane Center as of the 5 a.m....
The official track of Tropical Storm Henri from the National Hurricane Center as of the 5 a.m. update.(WITN Weather)

