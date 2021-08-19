Advertisement

Toys R Us partners with Macy’s to make a comeback

Toys R Us will also be opening in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide starting in 2022,...
Toys R Us will also be opening in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide starting in 2022, where customers will be greeted by Geoffrey the Giraffe. (Source: RNN Texoma)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Macy’s is giving Toys R Us new life, again. The two companies announced a partnership Thursday, bringing together the iconic brands.

The department store says it is partnering with the toy store chain to sell toys online.

Additionally, Toys R Us will also be opening in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide starting in 2022, where customers will be greeted by Geoffrey the Giraffe.

“As a Toys R Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer.

This is the second attempt to revitalize the Toys R Us brand since it closed all of its U.S. stores in 2018, after having been in the toy business for more than 70 years.

Two standalone stores opened inside malls in New Jersey and Texas in 2019 but later closed due to COVID-19.

“Our partnership with Macy’s marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys R Us in the U.S.A., and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way. We’re thrilled to be launching this new partnership together with Macy’s,” said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman & CEO of WHP Global and Toys R Us.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries
8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
30 people unaccounted for in Western North Carolina after flooding
The official track of Tropical Storm Henri from the National Hurricane Center as of the 5 a.m....
Tropical Storm Henri approaches hurricane strength
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an...
US struggling to speed Kabul airlift amid hurdles, glitches
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in the...
Boy Scouts get conditional approval of $850M bankruptcy deal
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Record delta wave hits kids, raises fear as US schools open