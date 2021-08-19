Teacher and author Ron Clark visits John Paul II in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -John Paul II Catholic High School in Greenville had a special visitor talk to teachers and administrators to help get them excited about the current school year.

The special guest was Ron Clark who is a well-known teacher and author.

He talked to the teachers about “teaching through adversity”.

Clark grew up in Chocowinity but now has his own academy, the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia.

Clark taught in low wealth rural areas to inner-city streets of Harlem in New York.

Over the years Clark has been invited three different times to be honored by the president.

He was the 2000 Disney American Teacher of the Year and also was dubbed by Oprah Winfrey as her first “phenomenal man.”

Clark says, “As a teacher, we have been through it the past year. Trying to teach virtually and some may not have good internet. It is really challenging and I’m here today to put that fire back in the hearts of the teachers and teaching in person. It’s good for them to have a reset and start the year off right.”

Clark is also a graduate of East Carolina University’s College of Education and a 2007 ECU Outstanding Alumni.

