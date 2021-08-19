Advertisement

Sylvan Heights celebrates 15 year anniversary

By Liz Bateson
Aug. 19, 2021
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Sylvan Heights Bird Park is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The park is ringing in the celebration with their annual Year of the Flamingo fundraiser on October 23, 2021 from 6 p.m.- 11 p.m. Park staff says it is the biggest fundraiser of the year and will feature food, live auctions and put a spotlight on the park’s fabulous flamingos. To purchase tickets, click here.

In addition to the anniversary, the park is bringing back more events this fall. The grand opening of Birds of Paradise is happening on October 9 at 10 a.m. and Birds, Brews & BBQ will be held that same day from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. All of the events will be held at the park.

Kat Lewandowksi with the bird park dropped by WITN News at Sunrise Thursday morning to show off a two-week-old magpie goose. The goose is native to Australia and the oldest of the waterfowl family, estimated to be 70 million years old as a species. The species is featured at a park exhibit.

To check out the magpie goose, watch the video above!

