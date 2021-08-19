Advertisement

State sees more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19 cases across the state.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina saw more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, something that hasn’t happened in eight months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 7,020 new cases of the virus. Back on January 19, the state saw 7,059 cases.

Because of the Delta variant, cases have been on a steady increase since early July.

DHHS also reported that hospitalizations topped 3,000 for the first time since January. The peak hit 3,984 on January 12th, and today we stand at 3,083.

State health officials also today reported there have been 14,005 deaths across North Carolina.

