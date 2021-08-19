One person dead following Wayne County shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A person is dead following a shooting in Wayne County this afternoon.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said that Wayne County 911 got a call around 2 p.m. about a shooting at 953 Lagrange Road in the eastern part of the county.

Deputies and EMS found that person in front of the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

They were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro where they were pronounced dead.

Officials are still working to notify family before releasing the person’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.

