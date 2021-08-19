Advertisement

One person dead following Wayne County shooting

A person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.
A person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A person is dead following a shooting in Wayne County this afternoon.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said that Wayne County 911 got a call around 2 p.m. about a shooting at 953 Lagrange Road in the eastern part of the county.

Deputies and EMS found that person in front of the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

They were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro where they were pronounced dead.

Officials are still working to notify family before releasing the person’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries
8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
30 people unaccounted for in Western North Carolina after flooding
The official track of Tropical Storm Henri from the National Hurricane Center as of the 5 a.m....
Tropical Storm Henri approaches hurricane strength
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: High heat and humidity with storms ahead
Henri Track
5:00 PM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Henri has winds of 65 mph
County seeing rising trend of COVID-19 infection
Onslow County sees highest COVID-19 numbers since start of pandemic
Red flag warnings issued at beached in the east.
People still in water along the coast despite red flag warnings