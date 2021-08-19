Advertisement

Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole

By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A luxury airship will soon get you to the North Pole and back for a pretty penny.

A start-up firm called OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises on an airship.

They are using steerable balloons, like the ones used in the early 1900s for the Hindenburg and the Zeppelin.

The luxury airship includes hotel-like cabins and modern technology. Sixteen passengers can fly to the North Pole and have a picnic on the ice cap.

The trip costs nearly $233,000 for a two-person cabin. Reservations are now open.

OceanSky hopes to kick off its first expedition in 2023 or 2024.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries
8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
30 people unaccounted for in Western North Carolina after flooding
The official track of Tropical Storm Henri from the National Hurricane Center as of the 5 a.m....
Tropical Storm Henri approaches hurricane strength
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Latest News

Police responded Thursday to a report of an explosive device outside the Library of Congress on...
Sources: Cleveland County, N.C. man under investigation for explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police say man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange, will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday.
Lenoir County road closing for two years while new bridges built