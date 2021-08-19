Little League Softball World Series brings exposure and business to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Little League Softball World Series has wrapped up in Greenville but the benefits of playing host could continue.

The 10 team tournament featuring teams from across the country concluded Wednesday with Oklahoma taking home the title at Greenville’s Elm Street Park.

Players and their families, along with Little League staff and TV crews, spent the last week in town and Mayor PJ Connelly says that was big business for area hotels and restaurants.

The tournament was featured on the ESPN family of networks and broadcast nationwide all week.

Connelly says the tournament ran smoothly and brought exposure to the city for many who were previously unfamiliar with the area. “There was a big influx of cash that came to our city and we’re looking forward to continuing this partnership with Little League over the next four years and potentially be able to bring more people on as each year goes on.”

This year was the first of a five-year hosting agreement for Greenville.

