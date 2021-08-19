Advertisement

Lenoir County road closing for two years while new bridges built

Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange, will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday.
Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange, will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A popular road in Lenoir County will be closed for the next two years while a pair of bridges are replaced.

Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange, will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Crews will replace two bridges that cross the Neuse River in that area.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the two bridges were built 67 years ago and have weight restrictions.

The DOT says the new bridges will be wider and not have any restrictions.

Hardy Bridge Road, between Davis Hardy and Pine Bush roads will be closed for the next two years. Drivers will be detoured onto Highway 55, Highway 903, and Jenny Lind Road.

The new bridges are expected to open in the summer of 2023.

