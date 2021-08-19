Advertisement

Grace moving over the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico

The forecast track takes Grace toward the Southern Gulf late tonight
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the midday Thursday update, Grace has dropped to a tropical storm with 65 mph winds while crossing the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. The system is moving west at 18 mph after making landfall south of Cancun. Grace will continue westward over the Yucatan Peninsula today before returning to the Southern Gulf of Mexico. From there, Grace is forecasted to regain hurricane strength as it approaches the coast near Veracruz. Grace currently poses no threat to the U.S.

Grace Data
Grace Data(WITN)
Grace Track
Grace Track(WITN)

