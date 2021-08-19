Eastern Carolina Veterans discuss events in Afghanistan

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Scenes from Afghanistan have veterans in eastern North Carolina feeling a range of emotions, from angry, to confused at what their purpose was in the Afghan War.

“There’s an anger there that something was taken from you,” Marine Albert Bellamy said. “A friend was taken from you, loved one … piece of your mind. You sacrificed something for a cause that can appear lost.”

Bellamy, who served in Afghanistan in 2014, reflected on his time there.

“The thing that hurts me, personally, is just having been part of that effort and having a year of my life and a year away from my wife and children taken away,” Bellamy said. “And then to be here 7 years later, and see what’s going on there now, … it’s very emotional for me and I can only begin to imagine if I had been out on patrol and seeing Marines die around me … what I’d be going through right now.”

American Legion Post 539 hosted a town hall on Wednesday for veterans with shared experiences to discuss what’s happening in Afghanistan and show support to not only veterans, but active-duty military who are dealing with emotions triggered by the events.

“We have men, we have women, we have Vietnam vets, Korean vets, Afghanistan vets,” commander Liz Hartman said. “I think having that melting pot of veterans is especially beautiful tonight, because those Vietnam vets are going to be leaned on, but those Vietnam vets are also going to lean on the Afghanistan [veterans].”

Bellamy added Vietnam War veterans will justifiably see some parallels between the two wars.

“They’re going to justifiably see some parallels between what we saw this week and what they went through, what they saw on the news, after they came back,” Bellamy said. “The way that conflict ended, I think there’s going to be a lot of emotions from the older generation and especially because of all of the context of other things they went through coming back from combat.”

Hartman said suicide is a leading threat to veterans and active-duty military, so in New Bern where there’s a heavy veteran population, it’s important to Hartman to create a safe space for them before it’s too late.

“You can’t look back and say oh I should’ve been there to talk to that veteran. You have to do it before it starts,” Hartman said.

Hartman added they’re advocating for all of their allies to be supported.

“Interpreters, and individuals who supported us on the ground ... literally kept American Soldiers, Marines alive, they deserve to be brought to the United States,” Hartman said. “It’s the reason that these Marines, Soldiers, Airmen and Sailors are alive today, and to neglect them, it’s not just wrong, but it’s also one of the reason that so many of our Marines here today are struggling. They don’t want their battle buddy left behind.”

Part of their efforts is to let them know their service was not in vain.

