Eastern Carolina hospital leaders growing concerned as COVID cases continue to spike

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The number of patients being admitted to hospitals around North Carolina continues to rise as the Department of Health and Human Services says there are 3,083 patients being treated for the virus.

Here in Eastern North Carolina, the influx of patients is putting a strain on resources and staff not seen for months. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Spencer with Onslow Memorial Hospital says COVID-19 patients make up 40% of their total patients.

”It’s so important that we get out this message that it is really really serious, it’s as bad as it’s ever been. Our numbers are as bad as they were at the peak in January and if we don’t curb this, if we’re not able to get to a plateau it could get even worse so we really all have to do our part,” explained Dr. Spencer.

Onslow Memorial isn’t the only healthcare facility seeing a spike, CarolinaEast Medical Center is bringing back visitor restrictions after having seen well over 20 patients in their care over the last week.

“We’re in the mid 20′s in terms of in-patients who have COVID, several of them are in the intensive care unit and a couple are on ventilators,” explained Dr. Ron May with CarolinaEast.

Starting Monday the hospital will go back to allowing only one designated healthy adult visitor per patient. Dr. May says the hospital is still at a manageable number of COVID-19 patients but says that preventative steps need to be taken to keep things from getting worse.

”There’s a lot of COVID in the community, we obviously want to protect our patients, we want to protect our staff and we want to protect the visitors as well so all of those things are to protect people and to try to make sure that we have the capacity to do what we need to do and to keep our patients and staff safe,” said Dr. May.

For Onslow Memorial, Dr. Spencer says they have been at or near capacity for a week now, and he is growing more and more concerned about what could happen if the number of cases doesn’t begin to level off soon.

“Normally if Onslow is at full capacity or if Vidant is at full capacity we can then transfer some of those patients to other areas or divert but we’re not even able to do that, we can not transfer any patients to our regional partners. Everyone in the community or in the entire region are full,” said Dr. Spencer.

Doctors at both hospitals say getting the pandemic back under control will take help from the entire region and they are strongly encouraging masks, social distancing, and vaccines.

