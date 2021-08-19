Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: High heat and humidity but only a few storms possible

Forecast Discussion: High humidity and heat will lead to a slight chance of isolated storms this afternoon, however high pressure nearby will prevent as many storms as one would expect under these conditions. Highs will reach the low 90s with a southerly breeze blowing at 5 to 10 mph. The humidity will make the low 90s feel like the 100-105°. Higher storms chances will arrive Friday as a supporting trough of low pressure develops over North Carolina. Rain chances will slowly diminish through the weekend, but not reach zero.

Henri is located southeast of North Carolina by a few hundred miles and is going to move westward today before turning northward on Friday. The storm is expected to stay about 100 to 200 miles off the North Carolina coast on Friday before moving farther north and away by Sunday. Higher surf and rip currents are expected through the weekend from Henri. Stay with WITN for First Alert updates on Henri.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. 20% chance of stray storms. High of 92. Heat index: 103. Wind: S 5-10.

Friday

Partly sunny with scattered storms. Rain chance is 60%. High of 89. Wind: SE 5.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a few storms. 40% rain chance favoring NE. High of 88. Wind: SW 10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny. Only 20% rain chance. High of 88. Wind: W 10.