CarolinaEast Medical Center to reinstate visitor restrictions starting Monday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center is reinstating visitor restrictions beginning Monday, August 23.

The hospital will allow one designated visitor per patient for the duration of their hospital stay. Visiting hours are between 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

No visitors will be allowed for patients on COVID isolation protocol.

In March of 2020, the hospital restricted all visitors to limit the spread of COVID-19. Last month, they announced lifted restrictions, which included two visitors per patient, but hospital leaders say with the rise in cases, it is necessary to once again limit the number of people in the hospital.

