Advertisement

Camp Lejeune Marines, Sailors head to Haiti to help with relief efforts

A service member based in Camp Lejeune was killed riding a bike early Wednesday morning.
A service member based in Camp Lejeune was killed riding a bike early Wednesday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune Marines and Sailors are deploying to Haiti to help with relief efforts following the deadly earthquake.

About 200 service members from the 2d Marine Division will be heading to the country. They will join the international effort involving officials from the U.S. Embassy, other U.S. military services and a Disaster Assistance Response Team.

The death toll in Haiti is at more than 2,000 after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. At least 75,000 homes were damaged or destroyed by tremors.

Heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Grace battered the area earlier this week, hindering search and rescue efforts.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries
8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
30 people unaccounted for in Western North Carolina after flooding
The official track of Tropical Storm Henri from the National Hurricane Center as of the 5 a.m....
Tropical Storm Henri approaches hurricane strength
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Latest News

Sylvan Heights celebrates 15 year anniversary
The official track of Tropical Storm Henri from the National Hurricane Center as of the 5 a.m....
Tropical Storm Henri set to make its turn this afternoon
The official current data from Hurricane Grace as of the 8 a.m. update from the National...
Grace reaches Hurricane strength; headed over the Yucatan Peninsula
Sylvan Heights Bird Park