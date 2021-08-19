Camp Lejeune Marines, Sailors head to Haiti to help with relief efforts

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune Marines and Sailors are deploying to Haiti to help with relief efforts following the deadly earthquake.

About 200 service members from the 2d Marine Division will be heading to the country. They will join the international effort involving officials from the U.S. Embassy, other U.S. military services and a Disaster Assistance Response Team.

The death toll in Haiti is at more than 2,000 after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. At least 75,000 homes were damaged or destroyed by tremors.

Heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Grace battered the area earlier this week, hindering search and rescue efforts.

