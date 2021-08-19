Beaufort Co. Health Dept. explains booster and “additional” shot recommendation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As soon as Washington resident James Cox, 83, was eligible to get the vaccine in Beaufort County, he said he couldn’t wait to get it.

“I was scared I wasn’t gonna get it, cause I have problems,” Cox said.

If a booster shot were to be offered to him in the fall, Cox said he’d sign up immediately.

“I’m going to get that as soon as I can, because [when] you got a bad lung problem, you don’t need to take any chances at all.”

Currently, a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, including people who are receiving active treatment for cancer, an organ transplant, or a stem cell transplant recently.

Beaufort County Health Department released a statement on Thursday to clarify the difference between the two recommendations.

Director James Madson added why an additional shot is recommended to a limited population at first.

“They’re not able to have that response, and that response means that they’re not able to build up antibodies,” Madson said. “So because it’s suppressed, the additional dose is looking at trying to get that above a threshold so that they will retain some immunity.”

The FDA is evaluating the move to offer booster shots, which the CDC said could be offered to all U.S. adults in September. They recommend you get it eight months after the second dose.

“The booster shot, which is for everybody ... is designed for a waning response over time for the general population,” Madson said.

Until then, Betsy Hester, 67, who got the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in February, will have to wait.

“My husband and I, he’s 74, and I’m 67. And we are anxious to get that booster shot,” Hester said. “The obvious reason is to protect ourselves and our grandchildren so that we can see our grandchildren and to avoid getting COVID.”

Madson said around June, the county was seeing about two cases per day, but right now, they’re looking at up to 24 cases daily.

“So really this spike that we’re seeing is mostly in the unvaccinated folks,” Madson said. “So if the recommendations are to receive that booster, it’s to try to help you maintain that immunity so that you won’t be susceptible to it later on.”

Despite the rise of the Delta variant, Madson said vaccine demand has increased over the last four weeks. About 47% of adults in the county are partially vaccinated and 43% are fully vaccinated.

The Beaufort County Health Dept. will offer the additional dose to those who are eligible on Aug. 25. BCHD said appointments can be made online through their website booking system or by calling Beaufort County’s COVID-19 call center at 252-940-6150.

Madson recommends those who are immunocompromised ask their health care provider first on whether getting an additional dose is appropriate.

The CDC said there will be a separate booster recommendation for those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“We also anticipate booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Administration of the J&J vaccine did not begin in the U.S. until March 2021, and we expect more data on J&J in the next few weeks. With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots as well.”

