Wayne County requiring masks in all county buildings

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina county is requiring masks in all county buildings.

Wayne County commissioners voted on Tuesday that all employees and visitors mask up when inside their facilities.

The mandate starts Monday at 8:00 a.m. and is in effect until further notice.

The county noted that it, along with the rest of the state, is currently experiencing high community transmission of the virus.

Last week, Bertie County ordered that masks be worn in all of their buildings.

