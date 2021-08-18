Advertisement

Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff — plus those working at the state’s colleges and universities.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.

Inslee’s office said the latest mandate also applies to college coaches, including Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Rolovich is one of two state employees scheduled to make more than $3 million this year along with Washington football coach Jimmy Lake.

Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

— US health officials call for coronavirus booster shots for all

— WHO warns against boosters before 1st vaccines for other countries

— Mississippi opens second field hospital in Jackson amid surge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
Henri Track
Tropical Storm Henri continues edging closer
Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
Vanceboro announces death of town alderman
COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries

Latest News

Teacher and author Ron Clark visits John Paul II in Greenville.
Teacher and author Ron Clark visits John Paul II in Greenville
Vidant Medical Center president delays non-urgent surgeries, urges vaccinations before things...
Vidant Medical Center president delays non-urgent surgeries, urges vaccinations before things get wo
ENC Veterans feel range of emotions over Aafghanistan
ENC Veterans feel range of emotions over Aafghanistan
ECU student center
ECU freshmen move in; school leaders reveal plan to create a safe learning environment
Craven County School System to offer COVID-19 testing at schools
Craven County School System to offer COVID-19 testing at schools