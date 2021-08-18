Tropical Storm Henri continues edging closer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Henri is located southwest of Bermuda midday Wednesday with winds at 65 mph. The expected track brings the storm as close as about 200 miles off the Outer Banks before turning north and then northeast away from our area. The turn is projected to occur Friday or early Saturday.

Henri is forecast to gain a little more strength, reaching Category 1 hurricane status before the increasing upper winds halt the trend. On the current forecast track, Henri will kick up surf along the NC beaches and increase the rip current threat this week into the weekend.

Henri Data (WITN)

Henri Track (WITN)

