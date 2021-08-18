Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Kinston’s Queen Street being paved for next 45 days

Queen Street has been a bumpy challenge for drivers ever since the city replaced water and sewer lines back in 2018.
Queen Street has been a bumpy challenge for drivers ever since the city replaced water and sewer lines back in 2018.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A main highway in Kinston is finally getting an upgrade from the DOT.

Queen Street has been a bumpy challenge for drivers ever since the city replaced water and sewer lines back in 2018.

The DOT work on repaving just over two miles of Queen Street, from Vernon Avenue to Cunningham Road, began today. The cost is just under $1-million.

The work is expected to take until October 1st, and during that time the DOT says traffic lanes will be closed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and a pilot car will lead drivers through the construction zone.

The DOT says when working near Kinston High School, crews will not start until 8:30 a.m.

