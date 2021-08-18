Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old from Pasquotank County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies need your help finding a 23-year-old who was reported missing.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Jordan Murray. A photo of her was not provided.

Pasquotank County deputies say she has blonde hair, green eyes, is about 5′6″ and 175 pounds.

She was last seen on Azalea Trail in Elizabeth City wearing a gray t-shirt and sweatpants. They did not say where she might be headed.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 450-4268.

