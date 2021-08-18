Phillip’s Weather Trivia: States with the most lightning strikes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lightning strikes all 50 states in the United States and serves to keep the Earth’s electromagnetic field intact. It is also very dangerous, so we keep tabs on where it strikes the most. A recent study reveals the states which have the highest frequency of strikes per square kilometer. A question from this data is Phillip’s Weather Trivia question.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 18 (WITN)

I will give you a hint. Florida has been notorious for lightning strikes and ranks 1st for the most lightning deaths. No more hints. Make your guess. The answer is below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 18 (WITN)

North Carolina ranks around 18th for lightning strikes per square kilometer. Oklahoma just surpassed Florida for the most strikes per square kilometer. Louisiana is 3rd. Unfortunately, North Carolina ranks 5th for lightning deaths. Always stay indoors when you hear thunder and wait 30 minutes after the last thunder before you venture back outside. - Phillip Williams

