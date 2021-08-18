Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: States with the most lightning strikes

Lightning strike information per square kilometer over the last 5 years
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lightning strikes all 50 states in the United States and serves to keep the Earth’s electromagnetic field intact. It is also very dangerous, so we keep tabs on where it strikes the most. A recent study reveals the states which have the highest frequency of strikes per square kilometer. A question from this data is Phillip’s Weather Trivia question.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 18
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 18(WITN)

I will give you a hint. Florida has been notorious for lightning strikes and ranks 1st for the most lightning deaths. No more hints. Make your guess. The answer is below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 18
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 18(WITN)

North Carolina ranks around 18th for lightning strikes per square kilometer. Oklahoma just surpassed Florida for the most strikes per square kilometer. Louisiana is 3rd. Unfortunately, North Carolina ranks 5th for lightning deaths. Always stay indoors when you hear thunder and wait 30 minutes after the last thunder before you venture back outside. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
Henri Track
Tropical Storm Henri continues edging closer
Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
Vanceboro announces death of town alderman
A man died in this apartment building Monday morning.
Greenville man dies in apartment fire

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy with scattered showers
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 17
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: The most rain on any day ever in NC
Friday: 12:00 pm to 7 pm
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another heat advisory Friday
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 9
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How accurate is the National Hurricane Center?