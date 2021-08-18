Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Texas Heeler litter

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A litter of Texas Heeler puppies are looking for their forever homes.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says six puppies, Alec, Asuna, Malcolm, Malia, Sonder and Stiles, are ready to go straight into their homes after they are spayed/ neutered. The puppies are all 8-weeks old.

Volunteers say they are very intelligent, energetic and hardworking. They are asking all interested adopters have experience with herding breeds or live a very active lifestyle. Texas Heelers do best in homes where they can remain busy.

If you are interested in the puppies or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

