Oak City mourning loss of second Fire & EMS member to COVID-19

Firefighter Willie Bunch
Firefighter Willie Bunch(Oak City Fire & EMS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OAK CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Oak City was dealt a dual blow this week after COVID-19 claimed the life of a longtime firefighter in addition to its mayor.

Oak City Fire-EMS shared a post on its Facebook page announcing the death of Willie Bunch.

Firefighter Willie Bunch
Firefighter Willie Bunch(Beverly Cannon)

It said that Bunch fought the virus for three weeks before dying on Monday.

The post described Bunch as the gentle giant of the department and that he had been a member for over 20 years.

Oak City Mayor William Stalls, also a member of the department for over 43 years, succumbed to COVID-19 this past Sunday.

Stalls funeral was scheduled for 11 a.m. today.

William Stalls has been mayor of Oak City for the past ten years.
William Stalls has been mayor of Oak City for the past ten years.(Town of Oak City)

We’re working to find funeral arrangements for Bunch.

