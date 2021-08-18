New Coast Guard boat stationed at Ft. Macon

FT. MACON, N.C. (WITN) -A U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat has a new homeport in Fort Macon.

The cutter Steelhead arrived Monday with a crew of 11 men and women.

Their operations area spans from the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia to the South Carolina border.

The 87-foot coastal patrol boat is designed for search and rescue, law enforcement, and fisheries patrols, as well as drug and illegal alien prevention up to 200 miles offshore.

