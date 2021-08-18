Advertisement

New Coast Guard boat stationed at Ft. Macon

Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead
Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. MACON, N.C. (WITN) -A U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat has a new homeport in Fort Macon.

The cutter Steelhead arrived Monday with a crew of 11 men and women.

Their operations area spans from the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia to the South Carolina border.

The 87-foot coastal patrol boat is designed for search and rescue, law enforcement, and fisheries patrols, as well as drug and illegal alien prevention up to 200 miles offshore.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
Vanceboro announces death of town alderman
8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
A man died in this apartment building Monday morning.
Greenville man dies in apartment fire
Henri is slowly strengthening
Tropical Storm Henri gaining strength south of Bermuda

Latest News

Judy Wiegand speaks during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June...
Proposal to raise North Carolina marriage age to 16 gets OK
Groundbreaking held for community resource center in Ayden.
Groundbreaking held for community resource center in Ayden
Governor Cooper pushes for more vaccines and access to internet in Kinston stop.
Governor Cooper pushes for more vaccines and access to internet in Kinston stop
ENC health officials weigh in on COVID-19 booster shots
ENC health officials weigh in on COVID-19 booster shots