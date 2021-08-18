Advertisement

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams(Cassandra Martin)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment.

“The next day, we got a call saying she had to have an emergency C-section and she passed,” her aunt Cassandra Martin said.

According to Martin, her sister, Victoria Williams, panicked after hearing about the death of her daughter, Lacresanna Williams.

The next day, Victoria Williams died. The family did not know at the time that she also had contracted the virus.

Neither of the women were vaccinated and now, their family is pleading for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.

The family says they have not been able to see the newborn baby. Lacressana Williams was also the mother of a 1-year-old child.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
Henri Track
Tropical Storm Henri continues edging closer
Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
Vanceboro announces death of town alderman
COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries

Latest News

Vidant Medical Center president delays non-urgent surgeries, urges vaccinations before things...
Vidant Medical Center president delays non-urgent surgeries, urges vaccinations before things get wo
ENC Veterans feel range of emotions over Aafghanistan
ENC Veterans feel range of emotions over Aafghanistan
ECU student center
ECU freshmen move in; school leaders reveal plan to create a safe learning environment
Craven County School System to offer COVID-19 testing at schools
Craven County School System to offer COVID-19 testing at schools
President Biden pushing a message of "maximum protection" officially unveiled his...
Biden unveils official COVID booster shot plan