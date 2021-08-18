Masks mandatory now for Carteret County schools

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina school system has reversed course and will now require masks.

The Carteret County Board of Education made that decision this morning after a sometimes heated meeting. The vote was 4 in favor and 3 against.

The mask requirement will be for both students and staff. It will not be a requirement in the evening for extracurricular activities.

Back on July 28th, the school board voted unanimously to make masks optional for the coming school year.

Just yesterday, Craven County Schools changed its mind and will also require masks for students and staff.

