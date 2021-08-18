Advertisement

Masks mandatory now for Carteret County schools

The Carteret County Board of Education made the decision this morning after a sometimes heated...
The Carteret County Board of Education made the decision this morning after a sometimes heated meeting.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina school system has reversed course and will now require masks.

The Carteret County Board of Education made that decision this morning after a sometimes heated meeting. The vote was 4 in favor and 3 against.

The mask requirement will be for both students and staff. It will not be a requirement in the evening for extracurricular activities.

Back on July 28th, the school board voted unanimously to make masks optional for the coming school year.

Just yesterday, Craven County Schools changed its mind and will also require masks for students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
Vanceboro announces death of town alderman
Henri Track
Tropical Storm Henri continues edging closer
A man died in this apartment building Monday morning.
Greenville man dies in apartment fire

Latest News

The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show...
Vaccine mandate begins for indoor NYC venues
The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar because of the highly contagious...
Texans react to Gov. Abbott having COVID-19
Preliminary data suggests the general population might need a booster about eight months after...
Biden to announce plan for COVID-19 booster shots
8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up