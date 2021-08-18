Advertisement

Man wearing NYPD tee shirt suspect in Hobby Lobby theft

Jacksonville police released surveillance photos on Wednesday of a suspect in a theft at the...
Jacksonville police released surveillance photos on Wednesday of a suspect in a theft at the Hobby Lobby on Western Boulevard.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man sporting a police department tee shirt is wanted for questioning in a theft at a hobby store earlier this summer.

Jacksonville police released surveillance photos on Wednesday of a suspect in a theft at the Hobby Lobby on Western Boulevard.

The theft happened back on June 30th.

The man, in his late 40s or early 50s, was wearing a dark NYPD tee-shirt. Police say he is of medium build and is between 5′11 and 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information on the man should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6407 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

