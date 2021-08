KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police need your help finding a man wanted for two break-in’s.

Kinston police issued a warrant for Gaffeny Jones. Police say he’s wanted for breaking and entering charges that happened in Kinston.

No other details on the crimes were reported.

If you know where he might be, report it to police at (252) 939-3220.

