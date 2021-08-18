Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy with scattered showers

Forecast Discussion: The remnants of tropical storm Fred will move over West Virginia and Pennsylvania Wednesday and Wednesday night. We will see some of Fred’s outer showers moving through at times. Temperatures stay right around normal in the upper 80s for daytime highs and overnights in the low 70s. Humidity isn’t breaking anytime soon keeping near triple-digit heat indices each afternoon this week.

Henri is located east-southeast of North Carolina by a few hundred miles and is going to move westward the next couple of days before turning northward on Friday. The storm is expected to stay about 200 miles off the North Carolina coast on Friday before moving farther away on Saturday. Higher surf and rip currents are likely later this week into the weekend from Henri. Stay with WITN for First Alert updates on Henri.

Wednesday

Muggy upper 80s under partly cloudy skies with scattered storms. Rain chance: 40%. High of 88. Heat index: 98. Wind: S 5-10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. 20% chance of stray storms. High of 91. Heat index: 101. Wind: S 5-10.