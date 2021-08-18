James Sprunt Community college sees highest boost in new student enrollment in state

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - James Sprunt Community College has seen an increase in new student enrollment this fall of over three percent from last fall.

The school has seen a more than13% overall increase in the last two years having the most new student enrollment out of all 58 community colleges across the state.

The school is offering free tuition for the fall semester. “We thought it was necessary to remove the potential for financial hardship due to tuition costs. By doing this, we are providing students an opportunity to obtain high quality, in-demand credentials and degrees, said Dr. Jay Carraway, President of JSCC.

Students are appreciative of the accommodations allowing them to continue studies through the pandemic while still being able to fulfill their daily responsibilities. “Some of us still work or have lives and they really try to work with you the best way they can. Especially with our clinical days; some of us work, so they try to work with our work schedules also to the best of their ability,” said Jeffrey Sutton, a nursing student at JSCC.

James Sprunt Community College saw an increase throughout the pandemic of six percent since July of 2020.

