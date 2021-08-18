Groundbreaking held for community resource center in Ayden

AYDEN N.C. (WITN) - Work is underway to bring a new community resource center to Ayden.

The Ayden Housing Authority ﻿broke ground Tuesday on a new community resource center in the old IGA Food Store building on Lee Street in the downtown area.

The center will offer tutoring, a computer lab and after-school care, and Pitt Community College will provide classes for adults.

The site will also feature a food pantry and health care services as well as a commercial kitchen to host special events and provide meals during emergencies.

Nicole May-Brown with the Ayden Housing Authority says they want local residents to have the resources to pursue any goals they set. “Really at the end there will be no excuses why if higher education or personal enrichment is wanted, there will be no reason why you can’t get it done right here in your hometown.”

The center is expected to open next spring.

