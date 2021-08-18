Advertisement

Greenville Police’s gang unit named top in state

Greenville Police's gang unit receiving their award as 2020 Gang Unit of the Year by the North...
Greenville Police's gang unit receiving their award as 2020 Gang Unit of the Year by the North Carolina Gang Investigator's Association.(Greenville Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A police department’s gang unit has been named the best in the state.

The North Carolina Gang Investigator’s Association selected the Greenville Police Department Gang Unit as its 2020 Gang Unit of the Year.

The association credits innovative enforcement strategies like, “Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED), Gang Intel Mapping, and Drones; as well as public education and training, the unit has undoubtedly enhanced public safety and quality of life in areas severely impacted by criminal street gangs and has had a direct impact on violent crime rates throughout the City of Greenville.”

We’re told the unit also continues to focus on gun violence initiatives by seizing weapons and removing them from the streets and arresting violent offenders. They say that in the last two weeks alone, 27 guns were taken from violent offenders, 25 of which were at one scene.

The timeframe for the award runs from June 1, 2019, to May 29, 2020, and during that time the unit seized more than $28,000 n cash, 69 guns, and a plethora of drugs. There were also 232 arrests made.

Greenville’s gang unit is comprised of one sergeant and six officers, including a K-9 handler.

The unit was recognized during a ceremony last week in Winston-Salem.

