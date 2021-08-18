Governor Cooper pushes for more vaccines and access to internet in Kinston stop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper was in eastern Carolina Tuesday to talk about the need for more internet access in rural areas and the need for more COVID-19 vaccines in arms.

His first stop was at a library to support broadband initiatives and more access to the internet in rural areas, which is crucial to virtual learning and working from home.

His second stop was at the Lenoir County Health Department to talk about the future of vaccines in our state.

Cooper said, “And there’s still too many North Carolinians who are unvaccinated.”

The governor says a vaccine mandate is a future possibility. “All options are on the table to protect the health and safety of North Carolinians. But we are in a different situation than we were then in that we now have vaccinations. We are laser focused on getting shots in arms.”

Cooper says, “Already we require state employees to provide verification that they have been vaccinated and if not, they have to get tested every week. They have to wear a mask. Many other businesses are doing that.”

He says many schools & businesses are doing the same as the state -- saying either get the vaccine or be subject to regular testing.

The governor has long advocated for North Carolinians to get vaccinated, citing data from the state and science from the CDC.

