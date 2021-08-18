Funeral service held for Oak City mayor today

OAK CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A funeral service will be held Wednesday for a mayor who died of COVID-19.

Oak City Mayor William Stalls died Sunday after a three week battle with the virus.

A funeral will be held for him at 11 a.m. at Martin Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to the Oak City Fire-EMS Department, P.O. Box 190, Oak City, NC 27857.

Stalls was mayor for the last 10 years and was involved in the town for decades. Mayor pro tem Sue Harrell will be sworn in as acting mayor at next month’s commissioners meeting.

