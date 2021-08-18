Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for Vanceboro alderman

Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a town alderman who died earlier this week.

Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith died unexpectedly this past Monday evening, according to an obituary.

The 53-year-olds funeral service will be held this Saturday at 4 p.m. at Juniper Chapel Church, followed by burial in the church cemetery.

Smith’s family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.

Smith had been an alderman with the town for 18 years and mayor pro tem for 5 of those years.

Smith has been an employee with CarolinaEast Health System since 2003 and was also a member of the Vanceboro Rural Volunteer Fire Department for 21 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Craven Eagle Club (Attention: Hud Jordan), 704 College Street, Vanceboro, NC 28586; or to Vanceboro Rural Volunteer Fire Department, (Attention: Stacey Lewis) P.O. Box 447, Vanceboro, NC 28586.

