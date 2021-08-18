Advertisement

ECU students move onto campus; traffic expected to pick up in Greenville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pirate nation is returning to Greenville this week.

ECU students will be moving back onto Wednesday-Friday, which means traffic is expected to be more congested around Greenville.

ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton says 14th Street will be closed between Elm and Charles Boulevard. Drivers should take for alternate routes and prepare for more traffic in the area.

The university expects 5,200 students to live on campus this year.

