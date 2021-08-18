Advertisement

Data of more than 40 million exposed in T-Mobile breach

T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.(Source: T-Mobile/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of just over 40 million former and prospective customers that applied for T-Mobile credit were exposed in a recent data breach, the company said Wednesday.

The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customers appears to be compromised. No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information from the nearly 50 million records and accounts were compromised, it said.

T-Mobile also confirmed that approximately 850,000 active T-Mobile prepaid customer names, phone numbers and account PINs were exposed. The company said that it proactively reset all of the PINs on those accounts. No Metro by T-Mobile, former Sprint prepaid, or Boost customers had their names or PINs exposed.

There was also some additional information from inactive prepaid accounts accessed through prepaid billing files. T-Mobile said that no customer financial information, credit card information, debit or other payment information or Social Security numbers were in the inactive file.

The announcement comes two days after T-Mobile said that it was investigating a leak of its data after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users.

The company said Monday that it had confirmed there was unauthorized access to “some T-Mobile data” and that it had closed the entry point used to gain access.

The company said that it will immediately offer two years of free identity protection services and is recommending that all of its postpaid customers change their PIN. Its investigation is ongoing.

T-Mobile, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after buying rival Sprint.

T-Mobile has previously disclosed a number of data breaches over the years, including in November 2019 and August 2018, both of which involved unauthorized access to customer information. In 2015, hackers stole personal information belonging to about 15 million T-Mobile wireless customers and potential customers in the U.S., which they obtained from credit reporting agency Experian.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
Vanceboro announces death of town alderman
Henri Track
Tropical Storm Henri continues edging closer
A man died in this apartment building Monday morning.
Greenville man dies in apartment fire

Latest News

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Pentagon: US in talks with Taliban to ease Kabul airport evacuation obstacles
The Carteret County Board of Education made the decision this morning after a sometimes heated...
Masks mandatory now for Carteret County schools
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti’s earthquake victims are still overwhelming hospitals
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti's hardest-hit areas still await aid after quake
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19