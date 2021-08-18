COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The largest hospital in Eastern Carolina says it is now at full capacity and it is delaying some surgeries.

Vidant Medical Center president Brian Floyd said 91% of the people in the hospital with the virus are unvaccinated.

Vidant is already delaying certain surgeries to make sure there’s enough room available.

The hospital is considered at capacity when it is over 85% full, Floyd said.

Floyd wants people to wear masks and get vaccinated. He said people not vaccinated is a huge part of why there’s such a build-up of patients at the medical center.

Across the state, there are now 2,930 people in the hospital with the virus.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.