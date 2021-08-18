Advertisement

COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The largest hospital in Eastern Carolina says it is now at full capacity and it is delaying some surgeries.

Vidant Medical Center president Brian Floyd said 91% of the people in the hospital with the virus are unvaccinated.

Vidant is already delaying certain surgeries to make sure there’s enough room available.

The hospital is considered at capacity when it is over 85% full, Floyd said.

Floyd wants people to wear masks and get vaccinated. He said people not vaccinated is a huge part of why there’s such a build-up of patients at the medical center.

Across the state, there are now 2,930 people in the hospital with the virus.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
Henri Track
Tropical Storm Henri continues edging closer
Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
Vanceboro announces death of town alderman
A man died in this apartment building Monday morning.
Greenville man dies in apartment fire

Latest News

Firefighter Willie Bunch
Oak City mourning loss of second Fire & EMS member to COVID-19
The Carteret County Board of Education made the decision this morning after a sometimes heated...
Masks mandatory now for Carteret County schools
The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show...
Vaccine mandate begins for indoor NYC venues
The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar because of the highly contagious...
Texans react to Gov. Abbott having COVID-19