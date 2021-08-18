Camp Lejeune Marines assisting U.S. State Department evacuations from Kabul airport

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (WITN) - Marines out of Camp Lejeune helped provide escorts to State Department personnel as the government in Afghanistan collapsed.

The Marine Corps says that troops with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escorted those State Department members at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

It says that Marines are also providing security at the airport as well as “non-combatant evacuation operation support.”

U.S. Soldiers and Marines are assisting the state department with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan, the Marine Corps said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.