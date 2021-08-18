Advertisement

Camp Lejeune Marines assisting U.S. State Department evacuations from Kabul airport

A Marine with the 24th MEU guides a woman and her child evacuating Afghanistan.
A Marine with the 24th MEU guides a woman and her child evacuating Afghanistan.(Clayton Bauman | USMC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (WITN) - Marines out of Camp Lejeune helped provide escorts to State Department personnel as the government in Afghanistan collapsed.

The Marine Corps says that troops with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escorted those State Department members at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

It says that Marines are also providing security at the airport as well as “non-combatant evacuation operation support.”

U.S. Soldiers and Marines are assisting the state department with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan, the Marine Corps said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
Henri Track
Tropical Storm Henri continues edging closer
Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
Vanceboro announces death of town alderman
A man died in this apartment building Monday morning.
Greenville man dies in apartment fire

Latest News

Jacksonville police released surveillance photos on Wednesday of a suspect in a theft at the...
Man wearing NYPD tee shirt suspect in Hobby Lobby theft
COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries
Silver Alert canceled for 23-year-old from Pasquotank County
Firefighter Willie Bunch
Oak City mourning loss of second Fire & EMS member to COVID-19