Beaufort County Schools reverses course and will require masks
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Students and staff heading back to Beaufort County Schools on Monday, August 23rd will have to mask up.
The 6-3 decision by the board came following a recommendation from Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheesman and the Beaufort County Health Department
Just a few weeks ago the board voted to make masks optional.
The policy will be reviewed on a monthly basis.
