Advertisement

Beaufort County Schools reverses course and will require masks

(AP images)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Students and staff heading back to Beaufort County Schools on Monday, August 23rd will have to mask up.

The 6-3 decision by the board came following a recommendation from Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheesman and the Beaufort County Health Department

Just a few weeks ago the board voted to make masks optional.

The policy will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
Henri Track
Tropical Storm Henri continues edging closer
Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
Vanceboro announces death of town alderman
COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries

Latest News

Vidant Medical Center president delays non-urgent surgeries, urges vaccinations before things...
Vidant Medical Center president delays non-urgent surgeries, urges vaccinations before things get wo
ENC Veterans feel range of emotions over Aafghanistan
ENC Veterans feel range of emotions over Aafghanistan
ECU student center
ECU freshmen move in; school leaders reveal plan to create a safe learning environment
Craven County School System to offer COVID-19 testing at schools
Craven County School System to offer COVID-19 testing at schools
James Sprunt Community college sees highest boost in new student enrollment in state
James Sprunt Community college sees highest boost in new student enrollment in state