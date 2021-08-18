Beaufort County Schools reverses course and will require masks

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Students and staff heading back to Beaufort County Schools on Monday, August 23rd will have to mask up.

The 6-3 decision by the board came following a recommendation from Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheesman and the Beaufort County Health Department

Just a few weeks ago the board voted to make masks optional.

The policy will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

