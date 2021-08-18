30 people unaccounted for in Western North Carolina after flooding

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More than 30 people are unaccounted for in Haywood County after flooding, county officials said Wednesday.

State officials said nearly 100 people have already been rescued. More than 250 responders from across the state are involved in those efforts.

Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency due to the record flooding.

Haywood County appears to be the most severely impacted, the governor said, where historic flooding is happening along the Pigeon River.

The Pigeon River peaked last night at 19.6 feet.

Water systems in Canton and Clyde have been impacted and boil water advisories are in effect, state officials said.

A shelter is open at Tuscola High School and 54 people were there as of noon Wednesday.

