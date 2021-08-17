Advertisement

Winterville man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Winterville man is behind bars after a vehicle stop leads to a drug arrest.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Dedrick Hart of Winterville faces six drug charges.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy and Winterville Police stopped Hart’s vehicle early Monday morning on Church Street near Laurie Ellis Road in Winterville.

They say they found a small bag of marijuana, a small bag containing both Xanax and oxycodone, and $200.00 in cash were on him and more drugs in his vehicle.

Hart remains is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

