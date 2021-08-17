Vanceboro announces death of town alderman

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina alderman has died.

Vanceboro Mayor Chad Braxton said that Alderman Dennis Smith died on Monday.

A press release from the town did not say how the 53-year-old died.

Smith had been an alderman with the town for 18 years and mayor pro tem for 5 of those years.

“Dennis served our community for 18 years in many capacities, earning him the respect, admiration and high regard of all those with whom he came in contact, and the love and affection of all,” the town said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

