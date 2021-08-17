Tropical Storm Henri gaining strength south of Bermuda

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Henri was located just south of Bermuda midday Tuesday . The expected track brings the storm as close as about 200 miles off the NC Outer Banks before turning north and then northeast away from our area. The turn is projected to occur Friday or early Saturday.

Maximum winds are up to 60 mph and the system is forecast to gain a little more strength before upper winds halt the trend. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the island of Bermuda.

Henri Data (WITN)

Henri Track (WITN)

On the current forecast track, Henri will kick up surf along the NC beaches and increase the rip current threat this week into the weekend.

