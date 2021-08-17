Tropical Storm Grace tracking just northwest of Jamaica

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Grace has winds near 50 mph. The system is moving west at 15 mph. The center on the northwest coast of Jamaica. The forecast track brings it toward Cozumel and Cancun, Mexico Thursday into Friday. Grace may reach hurricane strength before a landfall along the Mexican coast.

Grace Data (WITN)

Grace Track (WITN)

