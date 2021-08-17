Advertisement

Tropical Storm Grace tracking just northwest of Jamaica

The forecast track takes Grace toward Cozumel, Mexico.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Grace has winds near 50 mph. The system is moving west at 15 mph. The center on the northwest coast of Jamaica. The forecast track brings it toward Cozumel and Cancun, Mexico Thursday into Friday. Grace may reach hurricane strength before a landfall along the Mexican coast.

Grace Data
Grace Data(WITN)
Grace Track
Grace Track(WITN)

