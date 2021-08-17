Advertisement

Tropical Depression Fred dumping heavy rain on NC Mountains

Some tropical showers will fall on Eastern NC Tuesday into Wednesday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Tropical Depression Fred is moving into the southern Appalachians Tuesday. Maximum winds are down to 30 mph. Rain will be the biggest impact along the future track. High humidity will spread northward bringing scattered showers and a few storms to Eastern North Carolina through Wednesday, but the heaviest rain will stay west of our area.

Fred Track
Fred Track(WITN)

