STATE AUDIT: Town paid mayor pro tem’s legal fees after hitting fellow councilman

Town of Hertford logo
Town of Hertford logo(Town of Hertford)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HERTFORD, N.C. (WITN) - The State Auditor’s Office says an Eastern Carolina town paid their mayor pro tem’s legal fees after he was convicted for punching another council member following a meeting.

Quentin Jackson is still on Hertford’s town council. He was mayor pro tem in 2019 when he pled guilty to assaulting then councilman Sid Eley.

The audit said after his guilty plea, the town didn’t remove Jackson from office even though the town’s charter said anyone convicted of a crime could not hold public office.

It also said the town reimbursed Jackson $3,000 in attorney fees in connection with the assault charge.

In response, the town’s current council said the former council made that decision in closed session, without councilman Eley present, and they never consulted the town’s attorney.

The state auditor says they also found more than $11,000 in questionable credit card uses as well as apparent violations of the town’s travel policy made by Jackson.

The town said it will speak to its attorney on ways to recoup the legal fees paid to Jackson, as well as reimbursement of the $11,671 in questionable expendatures.

